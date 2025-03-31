



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, met Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi on March 28, 2025, in New Delhi to discuss geostrategic issues. The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral defence cooperation, enhancing military collaboration, and exploring joint initiatives to bolster regional security.





This interaction highlights India's commitment to maintaining strong defence ties with Bangladesh amid evolving regional dynamics.





Meanwhile, Bangladesh has deepened its engagement with China through agreements on economic and technical cooperation and eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) across various sectors.





These include investments worth $2.1 billion in Bangladesh's infrastructure and manufacturing, signalling China's growing influence in the region.





India has expressed concerns over China's strategic inroads into Bangladesh, emphasizing the importance of mutual cooperation and stability in bilateral relations.





ANI







