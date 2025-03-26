



The Fashion Design Department of the University of Haifa has recently completed a nine-day study trip to India, focusing on the integration of innovation, sustainability, and traditional craftsmanship in fashion. Led by department head Rachel Getz Saloman and lecturer Tamara Efrat, the students engaged in a comprehensive program that included workshops, research, and creative collaborations.





This trip was part of their course titled "Fashion Studio--Craft Smart Technologies," which aimed to explore the blend of heritage craft with contemporary design. The Israel Embassy in India facilitated this cross-cultural exchange, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in the fashion and design sectors.





During their visit, students worked with Instant Karma, a technology factory in Delhi, where they learned sustainable design practices and created clothing sets that combined handcrafted elements with technologically manufactured items.





Additionally, the students visited the JD Academy of Textiles and Fashion, where they attended lectures and participated in a batik workshop to deepen their understanding of traditional textile methods.





Their journey also took them to Jaipur, Rajasthan, where they explored the region's rich textile heritage through hands-on workshops in block-printing, tie-dye, and embroidery techniques.





Rachel Getz Saloman expressed her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating that India serves as a significant source of inspiration for designers and artists due to its vibrant craft culture. She thanked various partners for the opportunity and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.





The Israel Embassy highlighted this partnership as a testament to the growing cultural ties between India and Israel, aiming to foster creativity and innovation through meaningful exchanges.





