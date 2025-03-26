



Concerns have been raised regarding the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Chief Adviser of Bangladesh's interim government, particularly in relation to press freedom and the treatment of minority groups. Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, has criticised Yunus for allegedly overseeing actions that suppress journalistic freedom and enable extremist groups like Jamaat-e-Islami to gain influence in Bangladesh's socio-political landscape.





Rubin's article in 19FortyFive draws parallels between Yunus's actions and those of other Nobel laureates who have faced criticism for policies contradicting peace and human rights principles, citing examples such as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Aung San Suu Kyi.





Under Yunus’s administration, there have been reports of significant repression against journalists. Notably, freelancers Farzana Rupa and Shakil Ahmed have been imprisoned on what are described as baseless charges, with limited communication with their family.





Additionally, over 1,000 journalists perceived as "too secular" have reportedly been dismissed, while prominent journalist Julfikar Ali Manik has faced targeting due to his reporting on Islamist movements. Rubin has also highlighted the plight of Fazle Karim Chowdhury, a respected leader advocating for human rights, whose constituency has historically supported Bangladesh's Hindu community. Chowdhury's persecution raises alarms about the safety of minority groups under Yunus’s administration.





Rubin has called for the U.S. Secretary of State to consider imposing sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act against Yunus, emphasizing that the Nobel Peace Prize should not shield individuals from accountability for actions undermining human rights and press freedom.





The situation reflects a troubling trend in Bangladesh where political instability and allegations of human rights abuses are increasingly coming to light under Yunus’s leadership.





ANI







