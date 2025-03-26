



Recent encounters between security forces and Maoist insurgents in Chhattisgarh have intensified, highlighting the ongoing struggle against left-wing extremism in the region. On March 25, 2025, three Maoists were killed during a clash on the border of Dantewada and Bijapur districts.





Among the deceased was Sudhir alias Murli, a senior member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, who had a bounty of ₹25 lakh on his head. This incident marks a significant development in the state's anti-Maoist operations, which have resulted in the deaths of 116 Maoists since the beginning of the year.





The encounter occurred around 8 AM when security forces, acting on intelligence reports about Maoist presence, engaged in a firefight with armed insurgents. The operation led to the recovery of various weapons and explosives from the site. This encounter is part of a broader strategy by Chhattisgarh authorities to eliminate Maoist influence in the state by March 2026, particularly in areas identified as strongholds for these groups.





Earlier in March, another significant operation resulted in the deaths of 30 Maoists, including many women, further emphasizing the aggressive stance taken by security forces against left-wing insurgency. The recent surge in encounters comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to Chhattisgarh on March 30, which may also be linked to these intensified security efforts.





Overall, the situation reflects a critical phase in Chhattisgarh's battle against Maoist insurgency, with security forces ramping up operations and achieving notable successes in their efforts to dismantle these extremist networks.





Agencies







