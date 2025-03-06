



During his official visit to the United Kingdom, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar received a unique gift from British Foreign Secretary David Lammy—a Tottenham Hotspur jersey with his name printed on it. This gesture was part of Lammy's warm welcome to Jaishankar at Chevening House, a historic venue for diplomatic engagements.





Lammy, who represents north London's Tottenham in Parliament, emphasized the significance of 2025 in advancing India-UK relations, describing it as a special year for moving the relationship into a new era.





The two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions covering strategic coordination, political cooperation, trade negotiations, education, technology, and mobility. Jaishankar described these talks as forward-looking, reinforcing the shared commitment to deepening the partnership between India and the UK.





Lammy highlighted the importance of their discussions on social media, noting that their partnership enhances safety and prosperity for both nations.





Jaishankar's visit to the UK, which runs from March 4 to 9, aims to provide renewed momentum to India's engagement with both the UK and Ireland. In addition to his meeting with Lammy, Jaishankar also met with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss bilateral economic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.





The visit underscores the growing diplomatic and economic ties between India and the UK.





ANI







