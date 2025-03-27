



Epirus, a defence technology start-up, has recently unveiled its innovative Leonidas system, described as a "Star Trek-Style" laser shield capable of disabling drone swarms in seconds. This ground breaking technology utilizes high-powered microwaves to target and neutralise unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from considerable distances, marking a significant advancement in counter-drone capabilities.





The company has secured $250 million in funding to enhance this technology amid increasing global demand for effective drone defence solutions, particularly in light of escalating drone warfare.





The Leonidas system operates as a directed energy weapon that emits an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) to incapacitate drones, offering a scalable solution compared to traditional defence mechanisms designed for one-on-one engagements.









Joe Lonsdale, the founder of Epirus, emphasised that this technology could redefine military strategies by transitioning from a "1-to-1" approach to a more efficient "1-to-many" strategy. This shift is particularly relevant as drone swarms have become prevalent in modern conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.





Epirus' recent funding round, co-led by 8VC and Washington Harbour Partners LP, highlights the growing interest in advanced defence technologies.





The company plans to use these funds to bolster its supply chain and expand into international markets while establishing a training centre focused on counter-drone warfare in Oklahoma. The Leonidas system is already undergoing testing by the U.S. Army and has been deployed in the Middle East under a $66 million contract awarded in 2023.





As drone threats continue to evolve, the introduction of the Leonidas system represents a potential turning point in how militaries address aerial challenges. With its ability to neutralize multiple UAVs simultaneously and adapt to various operational contexts, the Leonidas could play a crucial role in future military engagements.





