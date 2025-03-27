



A significant encounter unfolded in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where security forces engaged in a gunfight with terrorists. This operation, which began on March 23, 2025, was initiated following intelligence reports indicating the presence of armed militants in a nursery located near the international border.





2 terrorists were killed in the encounter as per a report by Republic World TV.





Eyewitness accounts described a chaotic scene as terrorists held civilians at gunpoint, leading to intense gunfire that reportedly involved around 250 rounds being exchanged between the two sides.





As of March 27, the situation escalated with a fresh encounter occurring in the Ghati Juthana area of Rajbagh. This latest clash is believed to involve members of the same terrorist group that had previously escaped during earlier confrontations.





The police reported that security forces had cordoned off the area and intensified their search operations, utilising advanced surveillance technology including drones and helicopters to locate the militants.





The ongoing anti-terror operations have drawn significant resources, including personnel from various security agencies such as the National Security Guard (NSG), Border Security Force (BSF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).





Local residents have also been urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. The situation remains fluid, with authorities actively pursuing leads to apprehend the remaining terrorists believed to have infiltrated from across the border.





Agencies







