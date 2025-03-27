



The Indian armed forces are on the verge of a significant enhancement in their aerial capabilities with the anticipated approval of a deal for 145 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH), known as "Prachand," from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).





This procurement, which is expected to receive clearance from the Union Cabinet soon, is part of a broader strategy to bolster India's defence capabilities in light of ongoing tensions along its borders with China and Pakistan.





The LCH is uniquely designed for high-altitude operations, being the only attack helicopter capable of taking off and landing at altitudes up to 16,400 feet (5,000 meters). This makes it particularly suitable for deployment in challenging terrains such as the Siachen Glacier and Eastern Ladakh.





The helicopters are equipped with advanced weaponry, including air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles, rockets, and turret guns, enabling them to effectively engage enemy tanks, bunkers, and aerial threats while also suppressing air defence systems.





The deal includes 90 helicopters for the Indian Army and 66 for the Indian Air Force (IAF), with the IAF leading the joint procurement effort. This acquisition aligns with India's "Make in India" initiative aimed at reducing dependency on foreign military supplies and enhancing domestic defence production capabilities.





HAL has already delivered 15 LCHs under a limited series production contract, demonstrating the helicopter's operational readiness.





In addition to the LCH procurement, India is also advancing its defence modernization efforts through other significant contracts. Recently approved initiatives include a ₹7,000 crore deal for 307 Advanced Towed Artillery Gun Systems (ATAGS) howitzers and an order for 83 TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), further solidifying India's commitment to self-reliance in military technology.





As geopolitical tensions rise, particularly with China's expansion of military infrastructure in Tibet and Pakistan's continued provocations along the Line of Control (LoC), the induction of these helicopters will play a critical role in enhancing India's border defence strategy.





The Prachand helicopters are expected to significantly improve operational effectiveness in high-altitude combat scenarios, marking a pivotal moment in India's defence capabilities.





RW Report







