



Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan is set to embark on an official visit to Australia from March 4 to March 7, 2025, with the aim of bolstering defence ties between India and Australia. This visit reflects the deepening relationship between the two nations, particularly in the realm of defence cooperation.





During his visit, General Chauhan will engage in comprehensive discussions with senior officials from the Australian Department of Defence and the military leadership of the Australian Defence Force. He is scheduled to meet key figures such as Australia's Chief of Defence Force General Admiral David Johnston, Secretary of Defence Greg Moriarty, and the Chiefs of the three Services.





General Chauhan will also visit the Force Command Headquarters to gain insights into Australia's operational command structure and explore potential avenues for joint operations. Additionally, he will interact with the Australian Fleet Commander and the Joint Operations Commander.





In line with India's commitment to professional military training and education, General Chauhan will visit the prestigious Australian Defence College, where he will address senior officers on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region.





Furthermore, he will chair a round table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia's premier think tank, underscoring the growing engagement between the two nations under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The visit highlights the strengthening diplomatic and military collaboration between India and Australia, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region. India has been designated a "top-tier security partner" in Australia's new National Defence Strategy 2024, emphasizing the importance of their bilateral relationship.





Recent engagements, such as the participation of the Royal Australian Air Force in India's multinational air exercise Tarang Shakti, demonstrate the commitment to fostering international cooperation and addressing shared security challenges.





Agencies







