India's advanced Quick Reaction air defence SAM undergoing final trails by DRDO





The Indian Army is accelerating its air defence modernisation efforts in response to the growing threat posed by drones, which have become increasingly prevalent in global conflicts.





The 2019 drone attack on Saudi Aramco's oil facilities marked a turning point in the weaponisation of drones, highlighting their potential to disrupt critical infrastructure. Subsequent conflicts, such as the Nagorno-Karabakh and Russia-Ukraine wars, have further underscored the importance of robust air defence systems to counter these threats.





To address these challenges, the Indian Army is adopting a multi-layered defence strategy that includes advanced radar systems, counter-drone technologies, and modernised gun-based defences. The Low-Level Light Weight Radar (LLLR) systems are being deployed to detect small drones, while the Integrated Drone Detection & Interdiction System (IDD&IS), developed by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), integrates sensors and jamming capabilities to identify and neutralise aerial threats.





The Army is also focusing on replacing ageing gun platforms like the L-70 and Zu-23mm with indigenous systems equipped with advanced fragmentation ammunition. This includes plans to procure 220 new anti-aircraft guns, with trials scheduled for the near future.





Additionally, the Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) system is being inducted to strengthen India's air defence network, offering a medium-range capability to complement shorter-range systems.





Furthermore, the Army is exploring futuristic counter-drone measures, including drone-on-drone combat and rocket-based systems. The Air Defence Gun Missile (Self Propelled) system is a key project aimed at succeeding Soviet-era platforms, combining guns and missiles for enhanced effectiveness against drones.





These modernisation efforts are part of India's broader strategy to enhance national security by fostering indigenous innovation and technological superiority in air defence capabilities.





WION Report







