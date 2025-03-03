



The Indian Army's Trishakti Corps recently completed a month-long live-firing exercise featuring the T-90 tanks. This extensive drill aimed to enhance combat preparedness and validate armoured warfare strategies across various operational scenarios. The exercise focused on strengthening high-altitude warfare capabilities and integrating advanced technologies to address modern battlefield challenges.





The T-90 tank, a cornerstone of the Indian Army's arsenal, is equipped with advanced fire control systems, superior mobility, and enhanced protection. It can fire anti-tank guided missiles with pinpoint accuracy and is highly effective in night operations due to its thermal imaging sights and advanced sensors.





Key aspects of the exercise included firing advanced ammunition and guided missiles to validate precision strike capabilities, integrating drones for real-time surveillance and target acquisition, and conducting man-machine teaming drills to enhance crew coordination and battle readiness.





The exercise also emphasized high-altitude operational preparedness, reinforcing the Army's combat readiness. Additionally, the integration of T-90 tanks with aerial assets and advanced surveillance technology significantly enhanced combat preparedness. The successful completion of this exercise demonstrates the Indian Army's commitment to modernizing its capabilities and promoting self-reliance through the incorporation of indigenous defence technologies.





This exercise aligns with the Army's broader strategy of enhancing multi-domain warfare capabilities by leveraging cutting-edge technology and evolving tactical doctrines to meet emerging security challenges.





The back-to-back execution of such high-intensity drills underscores the Army's integrated approach to modern warfare, ensuring seamless coordination between armoured, airborne, and special forces in diverse combat situations.





ANI







