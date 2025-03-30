



Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the Central Air Command, and Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Central Command, conducted a joint flight mission in a Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday. The exercise aimed to enhance inter-service coordination and operational efficiency between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Army.





The mission commenced from Air Force Station Bakshi-ka-Talab in Lucknow and involved operations over the mountainous regions of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Air Marshal Dixit led the formation, while Lt Gen Sengupta occupied the rear cockpit of one of the Su-30 MKI aircraft. This provided Lt Gen Sengupta with first-hand experience of the aircraft's advanced capabilities, including its operational range, agility in challenging terrains, and response to simulated threats.





The exercise showcased the Su-30 MKI's effectiveness in mountainous terrain and its ability to address contemporary threats swiftly.





A defence spokesperson highlighted that such collaborative missions reinforce the unity of India’s armed forces and foster an integrated approach to resource utilisation. Lt Gen Sengupta commended the professionalism and operational excellence demonstrated by IAF personnel following the mission.





