



The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to participate in the INIOCHOS-25 exercise, a significant 12-day multinational wargame hosted by Greece, commencing on March 31 and running until April 11, 2025. This biennial exercise aims to simulate modern air warfare challenges and will take place at the Andravida air base.





The IAF will deploy advanced assets, including Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets, IL-78 refuelling aircraft, and C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft for the duration of the exercise.





The INIOCHOS-25 exercise will involve air forces from fifteen countries, integrating various air and surface assets to conduct realistic combat scenarios. This setup is designed to enhance tactical skills, foster military ties, and promote interoperability among participating nations.





The IAF has expressed that this exercise will not only bolster its operational capabilities but also reinforce India's strategic partnerships and commitment to global defence cooperation.





"The exercise will integrate multiple air and surface assets from fifteen countries under realistic combat scenarios, designed to simulate modern-day air warfare challenges," the IAF said in a statement on Sunday.





During the exercise, participants will have opportunities for training in planning and executing combined air operations, refining tactics in complex scenarios, and sharing insights into operational best practices. The IAF's involvement reflects its dedication to enhancing international cooperation and operational excellence within the global military community.





