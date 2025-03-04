



China has recently deployed its advanced WZ-9 "Divine Eagle" drone to the South China Sea, significantly enhancing its surveillance capabilities in the region.





This high-altitude, long-endurance (HALE) drone is equipped with advanced radar systems that can detect targets up to 310 miles (500Km) away, posing a substantial challenge to US stealth aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning-II.





The WZ-9 operates from Hainan Island, a strategic location that allows it to monitor vast maritime areas, including the movements of US aircraft carriers and submarines. This deployment is part of China's broader strategy to counter stealth technologies and reinforce its anti-access/area denial (A2/AD) capabilities in the region.





The WZ-9's advanced radar suite includes side-looking airborne radars (SLARs) that enable it to continuously track air and sea targets, making it a critical asset for real-time intelligence gathering and electronic warfare.





Its ability to detect stealth aircraft undermines the US military's reliance on stealth technology for air superiority, potentially reshaping air combat tactics in the Pacific.





In response, the US and its allies are likely to enhance their electronic warfare capabilities and deploy counter-surveillance technologies to counter China's growing surveillance dominance.





China's advancements in radar technology also include the development of a cost-effective radar system that uses signals from the BeiDou satellite navigation system to detect stealth aircraft like the F-22 and F-35.





This passive radar system does not emit signals, reducing the risk of detection and providing a tactical advantage in military operations.





These technological developments highlight China's commitment to countering stealth threats and bolstering its military presence in the South China Sea and beyond.





Interesting Engineer







