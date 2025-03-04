



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently met with Princess Astrid of Belgium, who is leading a significant economic mission to India.





This visit is part of a broader effort to strengthen economic and trade relations between Belgium and India. Princess Astrid, accompanied by a delegation of 335 members and 180 companies, aims to explore opportunities for collaboration in various sectors, including renewable energy, defence, Eco-construction, life sciences, and steel decarbonization.





During his meeting with Princess Astrid, EAM Jaishankar expressed his delight and confidence that her visit would foster greater collaborations between India and Belgium, as well as with the European Union.





He highlighted the potential for increased cooperation in areas such as semiconductors, AI, clean energy, and research & innovation.





Additionally, Jaishankar met with Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, to discuss advancing bilateral partnerships in trade, investment, pharmaceuticals, and defence.





Princess Astrid's visit includes meetings with key Indian leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 4, and participation in programs in Mumbai on March 5-6. She will also have a courtesy meeting with Maharashtra Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan on March 7.





The Belgian delegation's presence underscores the growing strategic relationship between India and Belgium, with both countries seeking to leverage each other's strengths in technology and innovation.





ANI







