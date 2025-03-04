



At a time when the Indian defence researchers are developing a large number of tactical missile systems, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given approval in Oct 2024, for setting up a new missiles testing range in Andhra Pradesh valued at ₹20,000.





The proposal was cleared by the CCS headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as per which the new missile range will come up in the Nagayalanka area of Andhra Pradesh, government sources told ANI.





This facility is intended to enhance India's defence capabilities by providing a site for testing tactical missile systems, including surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles, as well as other projects developed by the DRDO.





The approval of this new range is part of broader efforts to strengthen India's defence infrastructure. The CCS has also cleared other significant proposals, such as the procurement of 31 Predator drones from the U.S. and the construction of two nuclear submarines under Project ATV.





The development of this missile testing range aligns with ongoing advancements in India's defence sector, including the development of various weapon systems by DRDO.



