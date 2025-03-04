PM Modi To Soon Lay Foundation Stone For DRDO's New Missile Testing Range In Andhra Pradesh
At a time when the Indian defence researchers are developing a large number of tactical missile systems, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has given approval in Oct 2024, for setting up a new missiles testing range in Andhra Pradesh valued at ₹20,000.
The proposal was cleared by the CCS headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as per which the new missile range will come up in the Nagayalanka area of Andhra Pradesh, government sources told ANI.
This facility is intended to enhance India's defence capabilities by providing a site for testing tactical missile systems, including surface-to-air and anti-tank missiles, as well as other projects developed by the DRDO.
The approval of this new range is part of broader efforts to strengthen India's defence infrastructure. The CCS has also cleared other significant proposals, such as the procurement of 31 Predator drones from the U.S. and the construction of two nuclear submarines under Project ATV.
The development of this missile testing range aligns with ongoing advancements in India's defence sector, including the development of various weapon systems by DRDO.
The proposals for building roads for the forces along with space based capabilities were also given a go ahead.
The DRDO is at an advanced stage of developing a large number of weapon systems for the defence forces including the Very Short Range Air Defence Systems, man portable anti tank guided missiles, anti tank guided missiles, quick reaction surface to air missile systems, vertical launched short range air defence systems and many other systems in the tactical domain.
The DRDO would also be playing a big role in the construction of the nuclear submarines that have been cleared by CCS.
