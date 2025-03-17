



Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi recently highlighted the challenges posed by China's rise as a dominant economic and strategic force, which he believes hampers India's efforts to position itself as the natural leader of the Global South.





Speaking at the fourth General Bipin Rawat Memorial Lecture in Delhi, General Dwivedi noted that China's expanding influence adds complexity and creates competition, impacting India's ability to influence key international decisions despite its demographic and strategic advantages.





"The rise of China as a dominant economic and strategic force adds complexity, creates competition, and hampers India's effort to be the natural leader for the Global South," Gen Dwivedi said.





"With the democratic shift and resource control race, we need to look at possibilities of Africa as a future power centre... India's position will remain pivotal due to its geography, demography, democracy, prosperity, soft power, and inclusive approach... India, despite having the largest population, largest democracy, 7th largest land mass, and a geostrategic location, continues to remain at a relatively lower global standing," he said.





"We have been repeatedly blocked, leaving us with little ability to shape key international decisions directly. Even BRICS has faced setbacks... Its purported attempt to upend the mighty US dollar has invited an open pushback from the Trump administration. In light of the same, we need to closely watch SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation)," he added.





General Dwivedi reiterated the need for India to explore opportunities in Africa, recognising it as a potential future power centre in the evolving geopolitical landscape. He underscored India's pivotal position due to its geography, demography, democracy, prosperity, soft power, and inclusive approach.





However, India continues to face obstacles in achieving a higher global standing, partly due to setbacks faced by BRICS and resistance from the Trump administration towards its financial initiatives.





The Army Chief also stressed the importance of technological advancements in enhancing India's strategic deterrence, highlighting that technological prowess has become the new currency of deterrence and data the new capital of trade and security. He advocated for reforms in the United Nations Security Council to include Global South representatives and for India to play an active role in conflict resolution and humanitarian causes.





Furthermore, General Dwivedi emphasised the need for India to strengthen its role in global governance, lead peacekeeping operations, and advocate for nuclear weapons as deterrents. He also called for India to lead the global war on terrorism, given its first-hand experience with terrorism in regions like Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he noted the strategic challenges posed by the close relationship between China and Pakistan, which compounds the threat to India's security.





ANI







