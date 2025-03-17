



Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was critically injured in a mysterious shooting near Jhelum, Pakistan. His close aide, Abu Qatal Sindhi, a key Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, was killed on the spot. The incident occurred after Saeed and Qatal attended a secret meeting with a top Pakistan Army commander in the area. Unidentified assailants ambushed them near Zeenat Hotel, close to Dina Punjab University in Jhelum, around 7 pm. Saeed's vehicle narrowly escaped the attack, but Qatal and one of his henchmen were killed immediately, while another guard was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.





There are no recent updates on Hafiz Saeed's condition following the shooting incident. Reports initially indicated that he was critically injured during the attack near Jhelum, Pakistan, but there has been no official confirmation or detailed statement from Pakistani authorities regarding his current health status. The lack of information suggests that the government may be maintaining secrecy around the incident, possibly to avoid international scrutiny or to manage internal security concerns.





However, Times Now and sister channel Mirror Now reported that Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, was indeed critically injured in the shooting near Jhelum, Pakistan.





Abu Qatal, also known as Faisal Nadeem, was a nephew of Hafiz Saeed and played a crucial role in planning several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, including the 2023 Rajouri attack and a bus attack on pilgrims in Reasi.





He was a key operative of Lashkar-e-Taiba and was involved in creating proxy terror outfits like the People's Anti-Fascist Force (PAFF) and The Resistant Force (TRF).





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had named him in chargesheets for his involvement in terror activities.





The killing of Abu Qatal and the injury to Hafiz Saeed highlight the complexities and risks within terrorist networks and their interactions with military figures in Pakistan. However, Lashkar-e-Taiba's ability to adapt and regroup remains a concern for security agencies.





Official Pakistani Response





The Pakistan government has been tight-lipped about the shooting incident involving Hafiz Saeed and the killing of Abu Qatal. There has been no official confirmation or detailed statement from the government regarding the incident, which suggests a strategy of maintaining secrecy and possibly avoiding international scrutiny. This approach aligns with Pakistan's historical stance of denial or minimal acknowledgment when it comes to incidents involving high-profile terrorists, especially those linked to the country's intelligence agencies or military. In fact, Hafiz Saeed is supposed to be in jail to escape from FATF's black list, hence Pakistani authorities can't reveal him roaming freely in PoK.





Given the sensitive nature of the incident and its potential implications for Pakistan's international relations, particularly with India and the United States, the absence of updates on Saeed's condition is not surprising. However, the situation remains tense as investigations continue, and any developments could have significant repercussions for regional security dynamics.





However, some prominent Pakistani journalists have indicated the possible injury or death of the LeT terrorist Hafiz Saeed.





In similar past incidents, Pakistan has often denied involvement or knowledge of terrorist activities on its soil, even when faced with international pressure or evidence.





This pattern suggests that the government might continue to maintain a low profile on this matter to avoid diplomatic fallout.





IDN







