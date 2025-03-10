



The Indian Congress party has raised serious concerns over US President Donald Trump's recent claim that India has agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs.





Trump stated that India has agreed to cut its tariffs "way down" after being "exposed" for imposing high tariffs on American goods, which he claimed made it difficult to sell products in India.





This announcement came during a visit by Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to the United States for trade negotiations.





Congress leaders, including Pawan Khera and Jairam Ramesh, have questioned whether the Modi government made this decision under pressure from Trump. They criticized the lack of transparency in the negotiations and asked why India could not secure a better deal like Mexico and Canada, which managed to negotiate a temporary pause on US reciprocal tariffs.





"What does the fresh statement by the US President mean for India where he said that, "India has agreed to cut their tariffs ... way down now because somebody's finally exposing them for what they have done."? Why is this 'deal' if any shrouded under a veil of secrecy?" he added.





Khera also criticised the government over negotiations, pointing out how Canada and Mexico secured a temporary pause from tariff imposition through diplomatic talks.

"India-US have had a stable, strong and a valued strategic comprehensive relationship, built over decades of mutual cooperation. Dr Manmohan Singh and George W Bush have together navigated the details of the historic Indo-US deal, which was mutually beneficial. Dr Singh had virtually risked his own government's political future for the same, but that was in national interests and end India's Civil Nuclear apartheid," he said.

"Today, PM Modi is doing just the opposite, his government seems to know-tow the line set by Mr. Trump. Just yesterday, at a Media Conclave in India, US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said that Indian Farm sector cannot remain closed. Today, we have come one step forward, where a Union Minister is on the US soil and we are we are being told by none less than the US President, that India has agreed to cutting its tariffs and India being 'exposed,'" he added.





The Congress party also expressed concerns that the interests of Indian farmers and small businesses might be compromised by such a move.





The Indian government has not officially confirmed the details of any agreement, stating that discussions are ongoing and it is premature to discuss specifics.





However, government sources highlighted that India has reduced tariffs in bilateral agreements with other developed countries and that similar negotiations are underway with the US.





The Congress party has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi take Parliament into confidence regarding these developments when it resumes on March.





