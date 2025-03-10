



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently inaugurated a new Consulate General of India in Manchester, marking a significant milestone in India-UK relations.





The inauguration, which took place on International Women's Day, was particularly notable as Vishakha Yaduvanshi assumed her role as Consul General, reflecting the Indian government's emphasis on women's issues. Jaishankar highlighted the consulate as a symbol of the growing importance of the Indian diaspora in the region and a precursor to deeper bilateral ties, including a potential India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA).





Jaishankar emphasised that the consulate represents not just a diplomatic office but an investment in the relationship between India and the UK, with high hopes for increased trade, investment, education, and technology exchanges. He noted that Manchester is heavily invested in India, with trade valued at approximately 700 million pounds and over 300 Indian firms operating in the region.





The establishment of the consulate is seen as a response to the community's long-standing desire for a stronger diplomatic presence in Manchester.





During his visit, Jaishankar also met with UK Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, discussing bilateral ties and efforts to enhance trade and people-to-people exchanges. He expressed optimism about the future of India-UK relations, suggesting that the consulate will play a crucial role in strengthening these ties.





The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Minister Catherine West and Deputy Mayor Paul Dennett, underscoring the significance of the occasion.





