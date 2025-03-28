



The Czech government has recently taken a significant step by blocking a Chinese investment in a satellite station due to national security concerns. Beijing-based company Emposat had planned to operate a satellite ground station in the village of Vlkoš in South Moravia, which included a 7.3-meter parabolic antenna. However, the Czech cabinet, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, rejected the project citing potential espionage risks.





This decision marks the first time the Czech government has used a 2021 law allowing it to block high-risk foreign investments from outside the EU in sensitive sectors. The resolution was based on warnings from the Czech counter-intelligence agency BIS and stated that the investment "may pose a threat to the security of the Czech Republic or to internal or public order".





Marek Vošahlík, spokesperson for the Ministry of Industry and Trade, emphasized that while the investment had minimal impact on employment and the economy, it could have significant security implications due to the nature of the facility. Although the antenna has already been installed, Emposat will now be required to remove it.





This move aligns with previous warnings from Czech cyber-security agencies about potential threats posed by Chinese technology companies. In 2018, the Czech National Cyber and Information Security Agency cautioned against using software and hardware from Huawei and ZTE, citing concerns over China's laws requiring private companies to cooperate with intelligence services.





The decision reflects growing European scrutiny over Chinese technological investments, particularly in strategic sectors with national security implications. It also highlights the ongoing tensions between economic opportunities and security concerns in Czech-Chinese relations, as the country continues to navigate its position within the broader context of EU-China relations.





ANI







