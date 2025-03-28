



Bangladesh and China have signed nine agreements during Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus' visit to Beijing, marking a significant step in their bilateral cooperation.





The agreements include one on economic and technical cooperation and eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) covering areas such as cultural heritage, media, sports, health, and translation of classics.





Additionally, five announcements were made regarding investment negotiations, the establishment of the China Industrial Economic Zone, modernization of Mongla Port, construction of a robot physiotherapy centre, and donation of a cardiac surgery vehicle.





During the visit, Yunus met Chinese President Xi Jinping, where both leaders discussed trade and investment issues.





Bangladesh reiterated its support for China's "One-China" policy and expressed readiness to collaborate on projects like the Teesta River Comprehensive Management and Restoration Project and the development of the Chinese Economic and Industrial Zone in Chattogram. Xi Jinping assured support for Yunus' government and encouraged Chinese investors to invest in Bangladesh.





This development reflects deepening ties between the two nations, with Bangladesh welcoming Chinese participation in infrastructure projects like Mongla Port modernisation and water resource management. The agreements aim to strengthen economic collaboration while fostering cultural and technological exchanges.





