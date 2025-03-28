



Bangladesh has secured $2.1 billion in investments, loans, and grants from China during Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus's visit to Beijing. This includes pledges from nearly 30 Chinese companies to invest $1 billion in the exclusive Chinese Industrial Economic Zone, alongside loans of $400 million for modernizing Mongla Port, $350 million for developing the China Industrial Economic Zone, and $150 million in technical assistance. The remaining funds will be provided as grants and other forms of lending.





During the bilateral meetings, Yunus requested Chinese President Xi Jinping to encourage private enterprises to relocate manufacturing plants to Bangladesh. Xi affirmed his support for diversifying production destinations and fostering investment in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, light engineering, and renewables. Yunus and Bangladeshi officials held interactive sessions with over 100 Chinese companies to promote investment opportunities, receiving a positive response.





This development is seen as a milestone in strengthening Bangladesh-China economic ties, with potential to increase Chinese investment significantly in Bangladesh's manufacturing sector.





