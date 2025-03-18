



China's Foreign Ministry has expressed appreciation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks on India-China relations made during a podcast with Lex Fridman.





Spokesperson Mao Ning highlighted that Modi's emphasis on dialogue and cooperation reflects a positive outlook, framing the relationship as a "Dragon-Elephant Dance"—a metaphor for harmonious collaboration between the two nations.





Mao highlighted that China is eager to collaborate with India to fully implement the consensus reached by their leaders and to use the upcoming 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties as a pivotal opportunity to enhance exchanges and cooperation across various fields, thereby fostering healthy and stable development in bilateral relations.

Mao noted that throughout the 2,000-year history of interactions between China and India, friendly exchanges and mutual learning have been predominant, significantly contributing to global civilisation and human progress. She reiterated that as the two largest developing countries, both nations share a responsibility to support each other's development and success, which aligns with the interests of over 2.8 billion people in both countries. Mao characterised the relationship as a "cooperative pas de deux," or a dance between the dragon and the elephant, emphasizing that this partnership is essential for mutual success.

PM Modi acknowledging that while differences exist, they should not escalate into disputes. He pointed out that historical ties between India and China have been marked by significant contributions to global prosperity, underscoring the necessity of cooperation for achieving peace and stability in the region.





He stressed the importance of learning from one another and maintaining healthy competition without allowing differences to escalate into disputes. Modi also mentioned that following his recent discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping, there has been a return to normalcy at the border, with both nations working to restore conditions to those prior to 2020.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that the ongoing border disputes between India and China, highlighting the significant tensions that arose from incidents along the border in 2020. He expressed optimism following his recent meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, stating that there has been a "return to normalcy at the border" and that both nations are working to restore conditions to what they were prior to 2020. Modi acknowledged that rebuilding trust and enthusiasm will take time due to the five-year gap since the tensions escalated.





In October last year, Prime Minister Modi met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the margins of the BRICS Summit held in Kazan, Russia.





Modi reiterated the relationship between India and China to a family dynamic, where occasional disagreements are expected but should be managed through dialogue rather than discord. He reiterated the importance of cooperation for global stability and prosperity, suggesting that healthy competition should not lead to conflict.





The backdrop of Modi's remarks includes a history of military stand-offs, notably the Galwan Valley clash in June 2020, which resulted in fatalities on both sides and marked a significant deterioration in relations. Since then, both countries have engaged in diplomatic efforts to stabilize their interactions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), culminating in recent agreements aimed at resuming patrols and ensuring peace along the border.





Finally, Mao Ning emphasised that both nations have made strides in implementing agreements reached by their leaders, enhancing cooperation across various sectors.





