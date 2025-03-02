



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) has achieved a significant milestone in its submarine construction capabilities by building four submarines without the need for foreign overseeing teams. This success is attributed to the effective transfer of technology from the French Naval Group, which has been instrumental in enhancing MDL's indigenous submarine construction skills. The collaboration between MDL and Naval Group has been a cornerstone of the Indo-French strategic partnership, particularly under India's "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiative, which aims to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing.





The successful technology transfer has enabled MDL to develop a robust ecosystem for submarine construction, allowing it to build submarines independently. This achievement is a testament to the success of the P75 program, which involved the construction of six Scorpene-class submarines. The commissioning of INS Vaghsheer, the sixth submarine in this series, marked a significant milestone in India's drive for self-reliance in submarine construction. The partnership has not only enhanced India's underwater warfare capabilities but also fostered a strong industrial ecosystem involving over 50 Indian companies and employing numerous Indian engineers.





The French Naval Group has been committed to supporting the Indian Navy through future projects, emphasizing the importance of technology transfer in strengthening India's defence industrial base. The collaboration has also opened new market opportunities for local industries, showcasing their capabilities gained through the program. As India continues to expand its submarine fleet, the success of this partnership will play a crucial role in achieving the country's goal of becoming a hub for submarine building in the region.





ANI







