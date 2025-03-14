



Drone manufacturer ideaForge plans to increase its research and development (R&D) spending in the current fiscal year as part of its broader strategy to strengthen its global presence and technological capabilities.





The company recently announced a strategic partnership with Vantage Robotics, a U.S.-based provider of nano and micro UAVs, which will enhance ideaForge's ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) offerings and accelerate the development of advanced drone solutions.





This collaboration underscores ideaForge's commitment to innovation, with a focus on creating next-generation drones for both defence and enterprise applications. The partnership also aims to expand ideaForge's footprint in the North American market while leveraging synergies in engineering, manufacturing, and market strategies.





The company has been advocating for increased government support for the drone sector in India. CEO Ankit Mehta highlighted the importance of sustained investments in R&D to unlock the full potential of drone technology and position India as a global leader in this field.





The Union Budget 2025’s increased allocation for private-sector R&D and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for drones aligns with ideaForge's vision of driving innovation and scaling up its operations.





It designs and manufactures drones for mapping, security, and surveillance applications across sectors such as defence, homeland security, mining, construction, agriculture, energy, and utilities through its advanced R&D and manufacturing hubs in Navi Mumbai and Bangalore.



