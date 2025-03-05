



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, conveying warm greetings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The discussions centred around advancing bilateral economic cooperation and enhancing people-to-people exchanges between India and the UK.





Additionally, PM Starmer shared the UK's perspective on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, highlighting the global implications and diplomatic priorities.





During his visit, Jaishankar also engaged in a series of ministerial dialogues. He met with UK Business and Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to review the progress of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which aim to strengthen the GBP 41-billion annual trade relationship between the two countries.





Furthermore, Jaishankar held discussions with UK Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, focusing on talent mobility, people-to-people exchanges, and joint efforts to combat trafficking and extremism.





Jaishankar also met with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, expressing gratitude for the warm welcome. He highlighted the importance of educational exchanges by meeting Chevening Scholars from India, who serve as ambassadors for India-UK ties.





The visit is part of a broader diplomatic tour that includes a trip to Ireland, where Jaishankar will meet Irish Foreign Minister Simon Harris to strengthen bilateral relations.





His engagements are expected to provide renewed momentum to India's relations with both the UK and Ireland, reinforcing cooperation across trade, security, and strategic affairs.





