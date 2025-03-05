



Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently held talks with Princess Astrid of Belgium, expressing his appreciation for her leadership of a 300-member Economic Mission to India. The mission aims to enhance bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.





During their meeting, PM Modi highlighted the potential for "limitless opportunities" through new partnerships in sectors such as trade, technology, defence, agriculture, life sciences, innovation, skilling, and academic exchanges.





Princess Astrid's visit underscores the growing economic ties between India and Belgium. Historically, their relations have focused on trade and investment, with India being Belgium's 14th largest export destination and 16th largest importer.





Additionally, India is Belgium's seventh largest export destination outside the EU and sixth largest trade partner outside the EU.





The discussions between PM Modi and Princess Astrid covered a broad range of areas, including trade, investment, technology, defence, innovation, and more.





The economic mission includes seminars in sectors like renewable energy, defence, and life sciences, involving over 180 companies.





This initiative reflects the commitment of both nations to strengthen their economic and strategic partnership.





