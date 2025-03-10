



HFCL Ltd material subsidiary, HTL Limited, has secured a contract worth ₹44.36 crore from the Indian Army. The contract involves the supply of tactical optical fibre cable assemblies, which are indigenously manufactured and designed to withstand harsh battlefield conditions.





These assemblies feature optical fibre cables capable of withstanding heavy armoured vehicle loads and are equipped with specialized military-grade connectors. They are engineered for rapid deployment in challenging environments and are lightweight enough to be carried by infantry in backpacks.





The contract is expected to be executed by July 2025. This development highlights HFCL's capabilities in providing innovative solutions for defence applications, alongside its expertise in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments.





Despite this positive news, HFCL's consolidated net profit declined by 10.4% in the December quarter of FY25 compared to the previous year.





In addition to this defence contract, HFCL has also been involved in significant projects such as the BharatNet Phase-III Program, where it signed agreements worth substantial amounts for various telecom circles.





Agencies







