



External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S. Jaishankar met with Belgium's Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. During the meeting, Dr. Jaishankar extended a warm welcome to Minister Prévot, congratulating him on his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium.





He highlighted the long-standing good relations between India and Belgium, noting that Belgium was one of the first European countries to establish an embassy in independent India. The two nations share historical connections, including war memorials dedicated to Indian soldiers in Belgium.





The meeting focused on enhancing bilateral ties, particularly in contemporary areas such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), clean energy, and research & innovation. Dr. Jaishankar expressed enthusiasm about the visit of Her Royal Highness Princess Astrid, who was leading an economic mission with nearly 360 businesses.





This mission was seen as an opportunity for Belgian businesses to explore India's growing economic landscape and leverage initiatives like 'Make in India, Designing in India, Researching in India, Innovating in India.' The discussions also touched upon important geopolitical issues, reflecting the complex global environment.





The visit by Princess Astrid and Minister Prévot underscores the growing economic and diplomatic engagement between India and Belgium.





Dr. Jaishankar's meeting with Princess Astrid further emphasized the potential for increased cooperation, particularly in economic sectors. Overall, the interactions between Indian and Belgian leaders highlight a deepening partnership in various fields, from technology and innovation to global affairs.





