PTC Industries has achieved a significant milestone by receiving a special recognition award from BAE Systems for its contributions to the M777 India Offset Project.





This prestigious award highlights PTC Industries' relentless efforts and technological prowess in manufacturing high-quality engineering components. The company has been a leading manufacturer of precision metal components for over 60 years, with a strong focus on critical applications in aerospace and defence.





PTC Industries received a major production order from BAE Systems to supply titanium castings for the M777 Ultra-Lightweight Howitzer, further solidifying its position as a leader in producing complex titanium components for critical defence applications.





This partnership underscores PTC Industries' capability to deliver mission-critical components for advanced defence platforms, aligning with the "Make in India – Make for the World" initiative.





The recognition from BAE Systems is a testament to PTC Industries' commitment to innovation and quality, which has been acknowledged through various national and international awards.





The company has been recognized for its R&D efforts and has been named one of the 'Hidden Gems' of Indian industries by Forbes India.





PTC Industries continues to expand its capabilities, investing in state-of-the-art facilities and technologies to support its growth in the aerospace and defence sectors.





