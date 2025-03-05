

EndureAir Systems, an IIT-Kanpur-incubated company, has emerged as a pioneer in indigenous UAV technology, catering to India's defence and industrial sectors. Founded in 2018 by Dr. Abhishek, Rama Krishna, and Chirag Jain, the company has developed a range of drones designed for challenging environments, particularly high-altitude areas. Their UAVs, including the Vibhram, Alakh, and Sabal, are tailored to meet specific needs in logistics and surveillance, showcasing cutting-edge innovations in drone technology.





The Vibhram, designed for last-mile delivery and surveillance, was one of the first UAVs developed by EndureAir. It has been specifically tailored for military needs and has seen significant deployment by the Indian Army, enhancing border security in regions like Arunachal Pradesh.





The Alakh nano UAV, on the other hand, is a multi-rotor, electric-powered drone developed for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. It has been deployed in critical relief operations and is used for counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations due to its compact design and low visual and aural signature.





EndureAir's Sabal UAV, inspired by the Chinook helicopter design, combines large rotor efficiency with the load-carrying capability of a tandem rotor configuration. This design allows it to operate across varying altitudes without hardware modifications, making it suitable for stealthy operations. Recently, two Sabal drones demonstrated their capabilities by hoisting a large national flag, marking a significant milestone in UAV technology and showcasing their potential for diverse applications.





EndureAir's success is underscored by its collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, leveraging cutting-edge research to develop UAV technology. The company has received funding and has been recognized for its innovative contributions, including being featured in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list.





With a focus on customization and end-to-end solutions, EndureAir aims to revolutionize the UAV industry by delivering state-of-the-art helicopter drones that enhance performance, versatility, and reliability. Their mission is to empower businesses, governments, and individuals through advanced drone technology, contributing to a world where drones positively impact society and the environment.





