VEM Technologies Loitering Munition Chaser With A Range of 1,000 Km
VEM Technologies is reported to be working on Loitering Munition Chaser with a reported range of 1,000 km as per information shared by the company during the Aero India 2025 expo.
VEM Technologies, based in Hyderabad, India, is a prominent aerospace and defence company known for its contributions to various missile programs and defence systems. The company has a strong track record in developing and manufacturing missile components, including involvement in projects like the BrahMos missile.
VEM Technologies unveiled the VIDHWAMS Guided Rocket, which has a range of 250 km and is designed to enhance the Indian Army's precision strike capabilities.
While the Loitering Munition Chaser represents a significant advancement in terms of range, further details on its specifications, development status, and potential applications are not yet publicly available.
Specifications
Survey and to strike immediatelyDetection, recognition, acquisition and attack of a wide range of high value target typesCan hit static and moving targetsMan-In-The-Loop attack, avoiding collateral damageEO Seeker with FLIRCCD, hemispherical coverageAttack from any angle-from horizontal to vertical configurationsAbort attack capabilityEnhanced Manoeuvrability
Given VEM Technologies' expertise in developing advanced defence systems, the Loitering Munition Chaser could potentially offer strategic advantages in surveillance and combat operations, especially with its extended range. However, more information is needed to fully understand its capabilities and potential impact on military operations.
IDN
