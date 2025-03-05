



VEM Technologies is reported to be working on Loitering Munition Chaser with a reported range of 1,000 km as per information shared by the company during the Aero India 2025 expo.





VEM Technologies, based in Hyderabad, India, is a prominent aerospace and defence company known for its contributions to various missile programs and defence systems. The company has a strong track record in developing and manufacturing missile components, including involvement in projects like the BrahMos missile.





VEM Technologies unveiled the VIDHWAMS Guided Rocket, which has a range of 250 km and is designed to enhance the Indian Army's precision strike capabilities.





While the Loitering Munition Chaser represents a significant advancement in terms of range, further details on its specifications, development status, and potential applications are not yet publicly available.





Specifications





Survey and to strike immediately Detection, recognition, acquisition and attack of a wide range of high value target types Can hit static and moving targets Man-In-The-Loop attack, avoiding collateral damage EO Seeker with FLIRCCD, hemispherical coverage Attack from any angle-from horizontal to vertical configurations Abort attack capability Enhanced Manoeuvrability





Given VEM Technologies' expertise in developing advanced defence systems, the Loitering Munition Chaser could potentially offer strategic advantages in surveillance and combat operations, especially with its extended range. However, more information is needed to fully understand its capabilities and potential impact on military operations.





