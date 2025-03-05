



A significant milestone was achieved today with the Bhoomi pooja marking the commencement of construction for a new spaceport in Kulasekarapatinam, near Tiruchendur, Tamil Nadu. This project, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), is part of India's expanding capabilities in space exploration. In February 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the launch pad during his visit to Tamil Nadu, indicating strong governmental support for this initiative.





The new spaceport will span approximately 2,233 acres and aims to enhance India's satellite launch capabilities, particularly for small satellites. The facility is expected to facilitate more efficient launches by allowing rockets to travel directly south over the Indian Ocean, avoiding the need for detours that increase fuel consumption and limit payload capacity. The spaceport will help reduce fuel consumption by allowing direct launches over the Indian Ocean without needing to perform a dogleg manoeuvre to avoid Sri Lanka.





This strategic location is anticipated to save costs and improve operational efficiency compared to the existing launch site in Sriharikota.





ISRO directors and senior officials were present at the ceremony today, which officially marked the beginning of construction work. The project is projected to be completed by next year, further solidifying India's position in the global space industry. The establishment of this spaceport not only aims to boost satellite launch capabilities but also promises to generate employment opportunities and spur economic development in the region surrounding Kulasekarapatinam.





ISRO is also constructing a third launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. This pad is designed to support heavier next-generation launch vehicles and will be ready in about four years.





