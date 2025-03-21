



The Eurofighter Typhoon, once a symbol of European air superiority, is increasingly showing its age as it faces the evolving demands of modern aerial warfare. Originally designed during the Cold War, the Typhoon was celebrated for its speed, agility, and combat capabilities, reported Andrew Latham.





However, as air combat has shifted towards stealth and advanced sensor technologies, the Typhoon's relevance is being questioned. Despite ongoing upgrades, including enhancements to its radar and electronic warfare systems, the aircraft struggles to compete against fifth-generation fighters like the F-35 and China's J-20, which leverage stealth and networked operations for superior situational awareness and engagement capabilities.





The UK government’s recent decision to retire 30 Tranche 1 Eurofighter Typhoons by March 2025 further underscores concerns about the aircraft's operational viability. These older variants lack ground attack capabilities and are becoming economically burdensome to maintain.





Critics argue that this move could create a "critical capability gap" for the Royal Air Force, particularly in high-intensity conflict scenarios where air superiority is paramount.





The remaining fleet will consist of 107 aircraft, primarily Tranche 2 and Tranche 3 variants, but there are fears that relying on these older models could leave European forces at a disadvantage against more advanced adversaries.





As European nations look to the future, programs like the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) and Tempest aim to develop next-generation fighters. However, these initiatives are still years away from delivering operational aircraft.





The urgency for Europe to transition beyond fourth-generation platforms like the Typhoon is critical; without decisive action, European air forces risk falling behind in global air dominance as they continue to depend on an aircraft designed for a different era.





