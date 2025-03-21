



Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh met with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates in New Delhi to discuss the expansion of private sector involvement and start-up participation in India's burgeoning biotechnology sector. The meeting, held on March 19, 2025, focused on enhancing innovation and bio-manufacturing capabilities within the country.





Dr. Singh highlighted the significant growth in biotech innovations, which have been bolstered by supportive policies such as the Bio E3 initiative—aimed at integrating biotechnology with economic development, job creation, and environmental sustainability.





Gates acknowledged India's leadership in vaccine development, particularly noting successful collaborations that produced vaccines for HPV and COVID-19.





He expressed a keen interest in supporting India's initiatives to combat diseases like tuberculosis and malaria, emphasizing the potential for significant global health advancements stemming from India's research ecosystem.





Furthermore, the discussions included the impressive growth of India's biotechnology start-up landscape, which now boasts over 10,000 active start-ups. Both leaders explored opportunities for direct investments in these start-ups, particularly through initiatives like Gift City, a financial hub designed to facilitate such investments.





This meeting underscores a collaborative effort to leverage private sector capabilities and foster innovation within India's biotechnology industry.





