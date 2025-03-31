



The Indian Army successfully conducted an anti-aircraft missile test in Lohitpur, Tezu, near the India-China border in Arunachal Pradesh, marking a significant step in bolstering national defence capabilities.





This test aligns with India's broader strategy to enhance military preparedness in the north-eastern region, a critical area given ongoing tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





The missile test underscores India's commitment to strengthening its defence infrastructure and maintaining a robust posture in sensitive border areas.





Defence analysts view this development as pivotal in modernizing India's military assets and reinforcing aerial defence mechanisms.





The successful launch demonstrates India's focus on ensuring national security and territorial integrity amid regional security challenges.





This initiative is part of India's strategic preparedness efforts, reflecting its determination to address threats effectively while advancing technological capabilities in defence systems.





