



The Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) is finalizing a framework to eliminate the use of Chinese components in military drones, addressing national security concerns and promoting indigenisation. This initiative follows intelligence reports highlighting vulnerabilities caused by Chinese-made parts in drones used by the Indian Army, particularly in border areas.





These components, including cameras, communication systems, and software, pose risks of data breaches and adversary control over drones.





Intelligence agencies flagged Chinese components in domestically manufactured drones supplied to the Army, raising alarms about compromised intelligence-gathering and operational control.





Major General C.S. Mann emphasized that the presence of Chinese parts is no longer just a logistical issue but a national security challenge, as these components could allow adversaries to exploit vulnerabilities.





The MoD is working with agencies like the Quality Council of India (QCI) and Standard Testing and Quality Certification (STQC) to create stringent technical evaluation parameters for drone manufacturing.





The framework has been presented to the Defence Secretary and is expected to be implemented soon.





Indian manufacturers are now prohibited from using Chinese parts in military drones. Vendors must disclose the origin of all components during procurement processes.





This measure aligns with earlier phased restrictions on surveillance drone imports since 2020





India’s domestic drone industry is still maturing, with limited semiconductor fabrication and other capabilities. This dependence on foreign suppliers increases costs and delays.





The Army has called for greater self-reliance, hosting initiatives like drone incubation hubs and high-altitude drone showcases to encourage innovation.





The Indian Army envisions widespread deployment of drones for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and targeting purposes. It aims for "one drone per soldier" while also preparing for counter-drone measures.





The global drone market is growing rapidly, with expectations that India's market will reach $11.8 billion by 2026.





This framework represents a critical step toward securing India's defence technology while fostering domestic innovation in the drone industry.





