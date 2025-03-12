



The BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) missile system, a joint venture between India and Russia, is nearing its first flight test, scheduled for 2026, with production expected to begin by 2027-28. According to Jaiteerth R Joshi, Director General of BrahMos Aerospace, the missile is in advanced stages of development and incorporates state-of-the-art technologies to make it more compact and lightweight while retaining the same capabilities as its predecessor.





The BrahMos-NG is designed to be sleeker, weighing 1.6 tons and measuring 6 meters in length, compared to the older version's 3 tonnes and 9 meters.





It will maintain a range of 290 kilometres and achieve a top speed of Mach 3.5. The lighter design also allows for integration with a broader range of platforms, including the Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter aircraft and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS.





The missile's production timeline aligns with the construction of a dedicated manufacturing facility expected to be operational by late 2025 or early 2026. Export opportunities for the BrahMos-NG are expanding, with interest from countries in Africa and West Asia.





Notably, India has already supplied three batteries of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system to the Philippines and is in advanced talks with Indonesia for a potential $450 million deal.





This next-generation missile also features enhanced stealth capabilities through a reduced radar cross-section and an indigenous seeker equipped with AESA radar for improved targeting accuracy.





Integration of BrahMos-NG Into Diverse Platforms





The BrahMos-NG missile system is designed for seamless integration across various platforms due to its reduced size, weight, and advanced features. With a weight of 1.5 tons and a length of 6 meters, it is significantly lighter and more compact than its predecessor, enabling deployment on various carriers.





For aerial platforms, the missile will be integrated into fighter jets such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL TEJAS, MiG-29K, and Dassault Rafale. The Sukhoi Su-30MKI can carry up to three BrahMos-NG missiles, while lighter aircraft like the TEJAS can carry one or two missiles, enhancing their combat capabilities.





The missile's compact design also allows for submarine deployment via torpedo tubes, making it compatible with future P75I-class submarines.





It can be launched from ships and ground-based systems using vertical launch systems (VLS). Its versatility is further enhanced by features such as reduced radar cross-section and an AESA radar seeker for improved targeting accuracy. These characteristics make the BrahMos-NG adaptable for operations in air, sea, and land domains.





Export Potential





India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system has emerged as a key player in the global defence export market, with growing interest from countries in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.





The missile, developed by BrahMos Aerospace, is renowned for its versatility and high speed of 2.8 Mach. It is deployable from land, sea, air, and submarine platforms.





In a landmark achievement, India recently supplied three batteries of the BrahMos missile system to the Philippines under a $375 million deal signed in 2022. This agreement marked India's first export of the missile and was strategically significant given regional tensions in the South China Sea. The Philippines plans to equip its Marines with these shore-based anti-ship missiles.





Indonesia is poised to become the second ASEAN nation to acquire the BrahMos system. During a state visit to India, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was briefed on the missile's capabilities at BrahMos headquarters in Delhi. The two nations have reportedly reached an understanding on pricing for a $450 million deal. If finalised, this agreement will further solidify India's defence ties with Southeast Asia.





Beyond Southeast Asia, countries in the Middle East and Africa have shown keen interest in acquiring various versions of the BrahMos missile, including ground- and air-launched variants. Nations with Sukhoi fighter jet fleets are particularly intrigued by its air-launched capabilities. BrahMos Aerospace is actively engaging with up to eight countries for potential exports as part of India's broader push to increase defence exports.





The next-generation BrahMos-NG (Next Generation) missile is also under development, featuring a lighter and more compact design while retaining its predecessor's capabilities. Production is expected to begin by 2027-28, further expanding export opportunities.





Agencies







