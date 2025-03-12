



The White House has highlighted the high tariffs imposed by several countries on U.S. goods, with a particular focus on India and Canada. During a press briefing, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned that India imposes a 150% tariff on American alcohol and a 100% tariff on U.S. agricultural products. This was seen as a barrier to exporting products like Kentucky bourbon into India.





Leavitt also criticised Canada for its "egregious" tariffs, noting that American cheese and butter face nearly a 300% tariff. She emphasised President Trump's commitment to reciprocity and fair trade practices, stating that the U.S. seeks balanced trade relations.





President Trump has been vocal about the issue, stating that the global community has been "ripping off" the U.S. for years. He has imposed tariffs on countries like Mexico, Canada, and China, citing border control issues and the need for fair trade. Recently, Trump delayed tariffs on Mexico and Canada temporarily but warned that tariffs could increase over time.





"Look at Japan, tariffing rice, 700 per cent. President Trump believes in reciprocity and it is about...time that we have a president who actually looks out for the interests of American businesses and workers. And all he's asking for at the end of the day are fair and balanced trade practices and unfortunately, Canada has not been treating us very fairly at all over the past several decades," she added.





Trump also addressed India's tariffs, describing them as "massive" and stating that it is "next to impossible to sell anything to India" due to these high tariffs. However, he noted that India has agreed to significantly reduce its tariffs following pressure from the U.S..





Leavitt praised President Trump for advocating fair trade practices and prioritising the interests of American workers and businesses.





The issue of tariffs has been a point of contention in U.S.-India trade relations. India has some of the highest tariff rates globally, with an average applied tariff of 13.8%, according to the World Trade Organisation. These high tariffs affect a wide range of U.S. exports, including agricultural products, electronics, and automobiles. In response, President Trump has called for "reciprocal tariffs," aiming to impose equivalent duties on imports from countries with high tariffs on U.S. goods.





To address these concerns, India has reportedly considered offering tariff reductions on more than 30 goods, including electronics and automobiles, as part of its strategy to avoid potential reciprocal duties from the U.S. This move aligns with India's broader efforts to maintain smooth trade relations while balancing its protectionist policies.





The ongoing trade tensions underscore the complexities of global commerce and the challenges of achieving balanced trade agreements between major economies like the U.S. and India.





ANI







