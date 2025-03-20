



The Indian and French navies have commenced their joint naval exercise, Varuna 2025, from March 19 to 22, 2025, in the Arabian Sea. This marks the 23rd edition of the bilateral exercise, which has been a significant aspect of the growing maritime partnership between the two nations since its inception in 2001.





The exercise features advanced naval drills involving key assets such as India's INS Vikrant and France's Charles de Gaulle aircraft carriers, alongside fighter jets, destroyers, frigates, and an Indian Scorpene-class submarine.





Varuna 2025 is designed to enhance interoperability and operational synergy between the two navies. The drills will include a range of complex maneuvers across sub-surface, surface, and air domains.





Notably, advanced air defence exercises and mock air-to-air combat scenarios between the French Rafale-M and Indian MiG-29K fighter jets are planned to refine tactical capabilities.





Furthermore, anti-submarine warfare operations will focus on improving underwater domain awareness, while surface warfare exercises will test coordinated engagements between both fleets.





The exercise also stressed logistical cooperation through replenishment-at-sea operations and aims to bolster situational awareness with the participation of maritime patrol aircraft.





This collaborative effort reflects India and France's commitment to maintaining a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region amidst evolving maritime challenges.





The ongoing military cooperation includes agreements for new defence projects, such as the acquisition of additional Rafale-M fighters and Scorpene-class submarines, further solidifying their strategic partnership in maritime security operations.





Agencies







