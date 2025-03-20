



During a press briefing on March 19, 2025, U.S. Department of State Spokesperson Tammy Bruce condemned the violence against minority communities in Bangladesh.





Her comments came in response to inquiries about remarks made by U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who had expressed concerns over the treatment of minorities in the country. Bruce emphasized that the U.S. condemns any acts of violence or intolerance directed at minority groups and acknowledged the interim government's efforts to enhance safety and security for all citizens in Bangladesh.





The interim government of Bangladesh reacted strongly to Gabbard's statements, which described a supposed "Islamist caliphate" threat within the country.





They labelled her remarks as misleading and damaging to Bangladesh's image, asserting that such statements unjustly generalized the situation and lacked evidence.





The government highlighted its commitment to combating extremism and fostering an inclusive society, noting that it has received numerous allegations of communal violence but maintains that many incidents are politically motivated rather than purely communal.





In recent months, there have been reports of increased violence against minorities, particularly following the political upheaval that led to significant unrest in 2024.





The interim government has acknowledged receiving 134 allegations of communal violence since August 2024, with police registering several cases and making arrests. However, they assert that many of these incidents stem from political conflicts rather than religious animosity.





The situation remains complex, with ongoing discussions about the safety and rights of minority groups in Bangladesh amid a backdrop of political tension and societal challenges.





ANI







