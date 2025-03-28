



Dassault Systèmes' technology plays a crucial role in the development of India's proposed 90-seater regional passenger aircraft by enabling cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable design and manufacturing processes.





The company's advanced tools, such as the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, offer comprehensive solutions for virtual design, simulation, and lifecycle management, which significantly reduce development time and costs.





Key Contributions





Virtual Twin Technology





Dassault Systèmes provides virtual twin solutions that allow engineers to create and simulate digital replicas of aircraft. This eliminates the need for multiple physical prototypes, reducing both costs and carbon footprints. Virtual twins enable precise analysis of aircraft behaviour and performance during the design phase, ensuring optimal configurations before physical production begins.





Integrated Collaborative Design





Tools like CATIA, ENOVIA, and DELMIA facilitate collaborative 3D design across teams, enabling real-time updates and seamless integration of components. These solutions allow stakeholders to work on a unified platform, improving efficiency and reducing errors during the design process.





Advanced Simulation Capabilities





Using SIMULIA applications, Dassault Systèmes supports nonlinear structural analysis to predict the aircraft's strength and performance under various conditions. This approach ensures high-quality designs while minimizing reliance on costly physical tests.





Sustainability Focus





Dassault Systèmes emphasizes decarbonisation by integrating tools to evaluate greenhouse gas emissions during the design stage. This helps develop environmentally friendly aircraft technologies, such as hydrogen fuel systems or sustainable aviation fuels.





Cost Reduction





By leveraging virtual platforms for design and manufacturing, Dassault Systèmes reduces tooling costs and assembly time. For example, previous projects like the Falcon 7X demonstrated significant reductions in assembly time through digital precision and optimized workflows.





These technologies collectively enable India to develop its indigenous 90-seater aircraft efficiently while addressing sustainability challenges and aligning with global aviation standards.





