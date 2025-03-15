



India has made significant strides in enhancing its air defence capabilities with the successful test firing of the Astra air-to-air missile from the TEJAS light combat aircraft. Conducted on March 12, 2025, off the coast of Chandipur in Odisha, this test marked a crucial milestone in the missile's integration into the Indian Armed Forces.





The Astra missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a beyond-visual-range (BVR) missile capable of engaging airborne threats at distances exceeding 100 kilometres. It features advanced guidance and navigation systems, enhancing its accuracy in operational scenarios.





The test was conducted from the TEJAS Air Force MK-1, a step toward the induction of the upgraded MK-1A variant, expected to enter service by the end of 2025. This development supports India's strategy of modernizing its fighter fleet with domestically developed aircraft.





The TEJAS, designed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) under the supervision of the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), is central to India's efforts to strengthen its indigenous aviation capabilities. Equipping it with the Astra missile enhances its engagement capabilities against airborne threats.





The Astra missile is available in multiple variants, including the Astra MK-1, MK-2, and MK-3, each designed to meet evolving requirements with extended ranges and advanced guidance systems. The missile's integration across multiple platforms, including the Su-30MKI, MiG-29, and TEJAS, enhances operational flexibility. The long-term objective is to replace foreign-origin air-to-air missiles with domestically produced alternatives, reinforcing India’s defence self-sufficiency.





This successful test aligns with India’s broader military modernization efforts, which include recent trials of an anti-ship missile and the continued development of indigenous weapons systems. The Astra’s demonstrated effectiveness reinforces its role as a key asset in India’s air combat capabilities, supporting the Indian Air Force's goal of reducing reliance on foreign-sourced weaponry while enhancing autonomous strike capabilities.





AR Report







