



Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has recently provided insights into its collaboration with India on submarine projects, particularly focusing on the significant $9 billion deal for Project 76.





This initiative involves the design and construction of next-generation submarines tailored to meet the Indian Navy's requirements, marking a pivotal moment in India's efforts to enhance its indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities.





The partnership with TKMS is expected to facilitate a comprehensive transfer of technology, enabling India to develop its own submarine designs over time. This collaboration represents India's third major attempt to acquire submarine technology, following earlier projects with German and French firms.





Historically, India's previous endeavours in submarine technology have faced challenges, including a bribery scandal in the 1980s and criticisms regarding insufficient technology transfer from the Scorpène-class submarines.





The Indian Navy and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) have expressed concerns about their ability to fully integrate advanced technologies, which raises questions about the effectiveness of past investments. However, with Project 76, there is cautious optimism that this partnership could finally provide India with the necessary tools and expertise to develop cutting-edge submarine designs.





The submarines developed under this project are anticipated to incorporate advanced features such as air-independent propulsion (AIP) and stealth capabilities, significantly enhancing the operational range and effectiveness of the Indian Navy.





Moreover, TKMS aims to establish India as a global hub for submarine construction, potentially reducing manufacturing costs by up to 50%. This strategic move aligns with India's broader defence strategy to foster self-reliance while addressing regional security challenges.





As the project progresses, it remains crucial for India to effectively utilise the technology transfer opportunities presented by TKMS. The success of this venture could not only strengthen India's maritime capabilities but also bolster its position in the global defence manufacturing landscape.





