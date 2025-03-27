



Russian President Vladimir Putin has confirmed his acceptance of an invitation to visit India, as announced by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on March 27, 2025. This announcement was made during a video address at the "Russia and India: Toward a New Bilateral Agenda" conference, co-hosted by the Indian Embassy in Russia and the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).





Lavrov highlighted that preparations for the visit are currently underway, although specific dates have not yet been finalized. He noted that this visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first foreign trip to Russia after his re-election in 2024, emphasizing the importance of strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.





This upcoming visit will mark Putin's first trip to India since the onset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022. The discussions during this visit are expected to focus on enhancing economic cooperation, with both countries aiming to double their bilateral trade to over $100 billion annually. Additionally, Lavrov reiterated that Russia values its "privileged strategic partnership" with India and is committed to expanding cooperation across various sectors including energy, trade, and defense.





In related developments, there are also discussions regarding Prime Minister Modi's potential participation in the May 9 military parade in Moscow, which commemorates the 80th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.





