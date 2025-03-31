



India is actively pursuing the development of its fifth-generation indigenous fighter jet, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), amid rising challenges from China and Pakistan. Currently, only the United States and China possess operational fifth-generation jets, with China fielding the J-20 and J-35 models, which maybe supplied to Pakistan in the near future, thereby intensifying the pressure on India to enhance its aerial capabilities.





The urgency of these developments is underscored by China's military advancements. The People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) is projected to expand its fleet significantly by 2030, potentially outnumbering the IAF's entire fighter jet inventory. This situation is compounded by Pakistan's interest in acquiring fifth-generation fighters like the Chinese J-35A, further complicating India's security landscape.





India is making significant strides in developing its own engine for fifth-generation fighter jets through a collaborative effort between the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE) and Godrej Aerospace.





This initiative is part of India's broader push towards self-reliance in defence technology, particularly in the critical area of jet engine development.





Manek Behramkamdin, Vice President of Godrej Aerospace, has expressed confidence in the company's capabilities to tackle this complex technological and manufacturing challenge. The company's expertise stems from its previous involvement in the Kaveri engine project and various other military endeavours.





Godrej Aerospace's participation in this project is noteworthy, as it was the first private Indian company to manufacture modules for the DRDO engine. The company has been growing steadily, with plans to invest ₹500 crore over the next 3.5 years in a new mega manufacturing unit near Mumbai, demonstrating its commitment to advancing India's aerospace capabilities.





This development is crucial for India's Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, which aims to produce a indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet by 2030.





