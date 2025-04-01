



Amid security concerns during Eid ul-Fitr 2025, authorities in Balochistan, Pakistan, have imposed Section 144 across the province.





The Balochistan Home Department issued an order restricting public movement at recreational sites, including popular spots in Quetta such as Hanna Orak, Karkhassa, and Shaban. Citizens were advised to avoid these areas during the festive period.





In addition to these measures, the Punjab Home Department banned temporary mechanical rides set up for Eid celebrations due to safety concerns. Permanent rides at amusement parks were permitted only if they met safety standards with valid fitness certificates. Deputy commissioners were directed to enforce these bans.





The imposition of Section 144 follows incidents of violence across Pakistan during Eid ul-Fitr prayers. Multiple firing incidents resulted in six deaths and nine injuries.





In Swabi's Gadoon Amazai, two people died and two were injured in a clash linked to old enmity. Similar confrontations occurred in Bannu, Abbottabad, Karak, and Lower South Waziristan, with fatalities and injuries reported due to personal disputes or unclear circumstances.





ANI







