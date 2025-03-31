



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to begin delivering the TEJAS Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) MK-1A fighter jets to the Indian Air Force (IAF) starting from the first quarter of the new financial year. This timeline aligns with HAL's anticipated receipt of the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines from US-based GE Aerospace next month.





The initial engine undergoes rigorous testing and certification, which has contributed to delays, though subsequent engines are expected to arrive at a rate of one per month.





The TEJAS MK-1A, an advanced variant of the TEJAS MK-1, features upgraded avionics, an active electronically scanned array radar, and an enhanced electronic warfare suite. HAL has a contract to deliver 83 MK-1A aircraft under a ₹48,000-crore deal signed in 2021. However, delays in engine deliveries from GE Aerospace have caused setbacks in meeting earlier timelines. Despite these challenges, HAL aims to deliver 16 jets in FY 2024-25 and complete the order by 2028-29.





The IAF has expressed concerns over these delays, as they impact combat readiness. HAL has been working to ramp up production capacity and streamline operations to meet its commitments. The TEJAS MK-1A program is a critical component of India’s efforts to modernize its air force and reduce reliance on foreign aircraft manufacturers.





“Our conservative estimate is that we will hand over the first aircraft to the IAF from the Nashik facility in the first quarter of FY 2025-26 and the delivery of the rest should be smooth depending on availability of the engines from the GE,” said top HAL sources.





The delivery of the TEJAS MK-1A has been delayed due to several factors, the first F404-IN20 engine requires additional rigorous tests and certifications, which has extended the timeline.





GE will be sending one engine per month after the initial delivery. HAL is currently using CAT-B engines (used engines) for trials and certifications.





To ensure the fighters are delivered in fully operational condition, as requested by Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the TEJAS MK-1A is undergoing extra firing and electronic warfare trials. HAL has already displayed four TEJAS MK-1As at the Aero India 2025 show in Bengaluru and has another five in the flight line.





HAL has taken steps to meet the IAF's acquisition demands: A third production line has been set up in Nashik.





“We are working closely with our suppliers to ramp up production on parts and materials for the F404-IN20,” Shawn Warren, General Manager, Combat & Trainer Engines, GE Aerospace, had said in a statement to media.





Negotiations with GE for 80% transfer of technology for manufacturing F-414 engines in India are expected to conclude within a month.





GE Aerospace has delivered the first of 99 F404-IN20 engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) after a two-year delay. These engines are tailored for the single-engine TEJAS MK-1A fighter, offering the highest thrust within the F404 family, enhanced fan flow, single-crystal turbine blades, and advanced components.





Previously, GE delivered 65 F404-IN20 engines for earlier Tejas variants between 2008 and 2016.





The delivery marks a milestone in GE's 40-year partnership with HAL and is expected to accelerate the production of 83 MK-1A jets ordered by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for ₹48,000 crore.





The IAF signed a contract for 83 TEJAS MK-1A in 2021 at a cost of ₹48,000 crore. Despite the delays, HAL is expected to receive a new order from the IAF for an additional 97 jets of the same type, estimated to be worth ₹67,000 crore.





