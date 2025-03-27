DRDO should now step-up developing GTRE's Kaveri turbofan as an indigenous alternative





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received the first of 99 F-404 turbofan engines from General Electric (GE) for the TEJAS Mark-1A fighter jets, following a two-year delay.





This delivery is anticipated to significantly enhance the production capacity of the indigenous aircraft, with HAL aiming to increase output in the upcoming years. The contract for these engines, valued at ₹5,375 crore, was signed in August 2021, and GE has committed to delivering 12 engines in the first year and 20 annually thereafter.





The Indian Air Force (IAF) has expressed urgency regarding the need for new fighters, with Air Chief Marshal A P Singh emphasizing that the force requires at least 40 new aircraft each year to maintain combat readiness.





Currently, the IAF's strength stands at only 30 fighter squadrons, well below the authorised limit of 42. The delayed engine deliveries have contributed to production setbacks for the TEJAS MK-1A, which is designed to replace older MiG-21 aircraft and bolster India's defence capabilities.





HAL plans to resolve various developmental challenges, including the test-firing of the Astra air-to-air missile and the integration of critical systems necessary for the TEJAS MK-1A's operational capabilities.





The company is optimistic about ramping up production to 20 aircraft per year and eventually reaching 24 per year, aided by a third production line that has recently become operational in Nashik.





In addition to fulfilling current orders, HAL and GE are in discussions regarding co-production of the more advanced GE-F414 engines for future variants of the TEJAS.





This collaboration aims to enhance India's self-reliance in defence manufacturing while ensuring that the IAF receives modern and capable aircraft.





